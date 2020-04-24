A special episode of “Parks and Recreation” to benefit Feeding America

Kim Lee
Parks and recreation — NBC Universal Media

Leslie, Ron, April, Andy and Ben are back for a special episode of the cult series Parks and Recreation on
NBC on 30 April. The episode, scripted 30-minute will find its mythical characters of the fictional origin of which the final episode was broadcast in February 2015.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, more crazy as each other in this comedy, will offer a new episode for the benefit of Feeding America.

The shooting has complied with the rules of containment to prevent the spread of the
coronavirus. In a tweet posted by the account Parks and Recreationthe interpreter of Leslie Knope says : “Hello, it’s Amy Poehler who invites you to a very special Parks and Rec‘, all filmed from home.”

The appointment is made for the fans of the first hour. A little humor won’t hurt.



