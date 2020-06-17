a special folder Benjamin Biolay

Find in our issue of June 17, a conversation river with the artist about the sport, their music, their new album…

Benjamin Biolay released “Grand Prize” : “I wanted to crooner”

With Great PriceBenjamin Biolay sign a ninth album, which covers the whole of his life : the music, of course, the women and the men in her life, the sport of racing, the Argentina… evokes for us, with the elegance of lightness.

© Marta Bevacqua

“Grand Prix”, the stunning new album of Benjamin Biolay

In a ninth album ambitious and never routine, Benjamin Biolay is reunited with all his obsessions: the music (of the New Order of the Strokes), gathering Keren Ann, Chiara Mastroianni, and Anaïs Demoustier in a podium of great price.

Juliette Greco : “Benjamin Biolay is a servant of the words”

In 2003, Benjamin Biolay has written and composed for the album Do you love each other or perish… of the most famous muse of Saint-Germain-des-Prés. She remembers her collaboration with “a servant of the language”.

© Jean-Marc Lubrano

The touching letter from Christophe Honoré, Benjamin Biolay

In a letter to the open heart, the filmmaker said that he did play in Room 212 how many it is expensive as a stand-up comedian, singer and friend.

Christophe Honoré © Jules Faure for Les inrockuptibles

In ten songs, in the style of Benjamin Biolay

About 150 titles in their ten albums (including his house Home with Chiara Mastroianni), we have selected ten of the tour of BB between the ballad, orchestral music, song, and river-tube forgotten.

“13”, doc shock on the criminalization of African-Americans

In free access on YouTube and is available on Netflix, the documentary by Ava DuVernay knows these days is an echo resounding.

Angela Davis © Netflix

The cool thing with Lady Gaga livreuse, cops love…

This week, with the cold that is hidden in a movie clip, electropop, spells, witches, a tattoo, or Lady Gaga that gets the delivery.

Lady Gaga @ChromaticaGov

