A spin-off tv show from ‘Under the Skin’ is in progress

Silver Reel has won A24 in the fight for the rights to make a spin-off of tv ‘Under the skin‘ the feature film acclaimed directed by Jonathan Glazer in 2013 that we remember continues without being officially released in our country.

The financier is already in charge of the funding of the original film with Film4 and the BFI, and has been trying for almost make a tv series. Perhaps not by coincidence, A24 was also in charge of the distribution of this production is british in the United States.

The CEO, Silver Reel, Claudia Bluemhuber, confirmed to Deadline that the intention was that the future television series is largely based on the original novel by Michel Faber, which has served as an inspiration (very free) to the film, but without It will be “very respectful” with what is shown in the above mentioned film. “We have several writers in mind, and we are discussing with the various agencies of representation. We would like the writer is british”, he also commented to the media mentioned above.

For the moment, participation in the project of Glazer himself or the producer James Wilson is not at all clear. They all have the two apparently discussed the idea of a spin-off with Bluemhuber for years, but have never considered a particularly interesting project for them.

At this time, the two are working on the development of a romantic drama that takes place in a nazi concentration camp who, according to Deadline it-even in October 2019, will be freely inspired by “Area of interest” by Martin Amis.

A project for which shooting is and / or was planned for 2020, and that would and / or would have the support of A24. Without going any further, it was expected that this year, it will come out in the cinemas spaniards themselves “Under the skin“. Avalon announced in early march that movie with Scarlett Johansson was going to finally come out officially in our country.

The date chosen for its release in theatres, on April 24. Now, his first is announced for the 17th of July next, on the same day, which, incidentally, will be released-cross your fingers – the ‘Principle‘by Christopher Nolan.