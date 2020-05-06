A star known the world tries to groom his dog : the result is a disaster ! – Unusual

Chris Evans will not be able to retrain immediately.

Chris Evans is a man of many talents, but to make a good cut to her dog did, in fact, visibly not part of it. And it is little to say !

A groom that turns to carnage

There are a few hours of this, Chris Evans has been entrusted to its millions of subscribers on Instagram that he had tried the adventure of the grooming house for her beloved dog Dodger he is very close. Unfortunately for him, grooming is a real job and is far from being as simple as it seems.

“I assured him that I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I convinced him. “

But the photo of the poor Dodger leaves no doubt : the groom is a dismal failure, and Chris Evans doesn’t hide it ! A photo that makes you laugh its fans around the world.