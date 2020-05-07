A star of Disney reacts to a former employee of Disneyland, which is called

There are apparently a lot of tea to the most magical place of Earth …

User TikTok Nicole Smith, whose user name is @ coliepolieolie21, has recently shared several videos on his experiences with celebrities when she worked at Disneyland.

Some of the stars that it claims to have encountered included Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and many others.

So that Smith had especially great things to say about the actors and singers she had met, there were few who would not have left the best impression.

According to the user TikTok, she has not had a good experience with the two stars of the show Disney Channel, Good Luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.

“(I have not met) all of the parties involved Good Luck Charlie… “Smith shared in his video, with a picture of the distribution of Disney Channel to star in his background.” But this lady (Baker), and then this kid (Perry). And this kid was a small hole. I didn’t love him at all. “