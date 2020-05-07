A star of Disney reacts to a former employee of Disneyland, which is called

JC Olivera / Getty Images
There are apparently a lot of tea to the most magical place of Earth …
User TikTok Nicole Smith, whose user name is @ coliepolieolie21, has recently shared several videos on his experiences with celebrities when she worked at Disneyland.
Some of the stars that it claims to have encountered included Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and many others.
So that Smith had especially great things to say about the actors and singers she had met, there were few who would not have left the best impression.
According to the user TikTok, she has not had a good experience with the two stars of the show Disney Channel, Good Luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.
“(I have not met) all of the parties involved Good Luck Charlie… “Smith shared in his video, with a picture of the distribution of Disney Channel to star in his background.” But this lady (Baker), and then this kid (Perry). And this kid was a small hole. I didn’t love him at all. “
After Smith had made these allegations on the social networks, Perry went on Instagram to respond and react to his video.
“She must have wanted to say to Jason,” the actor captioned his video, that the laugh of the comments of Smith. “(For the record, I don’t have a token tik).”
In addition, Baker has replied to the post of his former co-star.
“Ok. Then she has not liked all the two! Ummm … it is not fun !!!! Clearly,” replied the actress. “Give me her insta !!! I want to talk to him !!!”
She added: “What can I say, the girl knows an asshole when she sees one! It makes me crack. We should invite him to a zoom of casting.”
Fellow Disney Channel alum Olivia Holt has also sounded the message of Bradley. “legendary, really”, she wrote.
Smith has not only evil spoken of Good Luck Charlie star. The user of TikTok has also stated that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were “horrible” when she encountered at Disneyland.
“I had to take care of them both separately. It is a diva absolute and he is a diva absolute and I hope that no actor should ever deal with these monsters”, she said.
However, all his experiences with the celebrities were not bad.
“Can confirm that Mark Wahlberg is also beautiful in person than the pictures and it is also a very nice man “, she said.
Add, “Will Ferrell was the very first celebrity that I met during my first job at Disneyland when I was working at the Haunted Mansion, and it is very cool. A very nice man. “
At the present time, it seems that Bradley and Leigh-Allyn are the only stars to react to the messages of Smith.
We are pretty sure that if Mariah had something to say, it would be: “I don’t know.”