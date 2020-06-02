A star of the Elite posing for the campaign Jacquemus at home

It is not uncommon to see stars of the podiums become comedians, like Sofia Vergara in the series Modern Family, Caitriona Balfe) in the series Outlander or even Cara Delevingne. The reverse is also sometimes true.

Arón Piper Elite becomes a model for Jacquemus

If you may not know his name, you probably know his face. Arón Piper embodies past three years, the character of Ander Muñoz in the series Elite on Netflix. The success of the series has considerably taken off the career of the young man of 23 years.

It is one of the new faces of the brand Jacquemus. Comedian German-Spanish has been asked to present the new pieces of the spring-summer collection.

The actor sees his name and image alongside the star of the catwalk Bella Hadid, the top Barbie Ferreira, musicians Steve Lacy and Rosalia, but also the grand-mother of Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of the project Jacquemus at Home.

Arón Piper, star of the campaign Jacquemus at Home

In fact, when the containment has been established, the creator has decided to take advantage of the social platforms to present its new products.

To do this, Simon Porte Jacquemus has called on the talent of the photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. It is in front of his objective that were posed by the rugby players of Stade Français for the calendar 2020 of the Gods of the Stadium.

Arón Piper has therefore placed via FaceTime for the photographer from his home. Thus, we can see them on a terrace, in front of an orange wall, or even from below.

It is unknown if the collaboration between the designer and the actor will continue beyond this campaign, or if Arón Piper chooses to pursue a modeling career.

In the meantime we should find it soon in the season 4 Elite on Netflix.