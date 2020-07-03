a star of the film, accusing the director Joss Whedon’s behavior “rude and abusive” in the shooting

After competing in Batman v Superman : dawn of Justice (2016), the two super-heroes, the most emblematic of the stable of DC Comics is going to join your force within the Justice League (2017), with the intent to annihilate steppenwolf, the god of the underworld come to Earth to trigger the Apocalypse. In its mission, which were accompanied, once more, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as well as three new team members : Aquaman (Jason Momoa, seen in the series Game of Thrones), the Flash played by Ezra Miller and Cyborg, also known as actor Ray Fisher. And it is this last one that just dropped a small bomb against the film’s director, Joss Whedon.

“Rude, insulting, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable,”

In 2017, during the post-production of the Justice League, its director, original Zack Snyder to abandon the film after a personal tragedy, and going to surrender to Joss Whedon. You have the support to finish the film and direct the actors in a series of scenes, which had to be returned. If the film has received a lukewarm reception upon its release, accusing some fans of Whedon have made too many changes to the film, it is the attitude of the director of the Avengers during the movie that Fisher is focusing on. “The behavior of Joss Whedon on set with the cast and crew of Justice League was a rude, insulting, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable,” wrote the actor of 32 years on Twitter, Wednesday, 1 July, to the effect that such

