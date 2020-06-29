A star of the Marvel movies to point the finger at the lack of diversity in the production

The star of the Marvel movies, Anthony Mackie points the finger at the lack of diversity and racism that surrounds the universe, worshipped by all. For Diversity, embodies the Falcon has also criticized the conditions in which Black Panther has been shot.

Marvel studios, would that be racist ? It is, in any case, the question proposed by Anthony Mackie. If the actor has been revealed in the year 2014 in the movie Captain America : The Soldier winter (2014), where he was the Falcon and continued with Avengers : Age of Ultron (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America : Civil War (2016), Avengers : Infinity War (2018) and Avengers : Endgame (2019) and that he will be the star of the series of Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he regrets to work in an environment where diversity is not like the welcome. During a discussion with Daveed Diggs to the Variety, Anthony Mackie, in fact, said to him : “What really bothered me, having done seven films from Marvel, where every producer, every director, every specialist, every costume, every sound, all the world was white.“

If in the last few years, Marvel wants to make their films more inclusive and had cardboard to the output of Black Panther in 2018, Anthony Mackie tip of the finger the conditions in which the blockbuster was shot : “We had a producer of black, his name was Nate Moore. He has produced Black Panther. For this movie had a director of black, a producer at black, costume designer black and a coordinator of double black. I say to myself, ” who is more racist than anything, because if you can’t hire Black people for a movie about Black people, you say in the fact that they are not talented enough when you have a distribution predominantly white.“The Actor of 41 years, was asked what changes he would like to see from Marvel in the future : “I wish that Marvel hires the best people for the job.“

Marvel studios are willing to change their way of working ?

If Anthony Mackie points the finger at the lack of diversity, it seems that Marvel studios is ready for the question. After the death of George Floyd, in fact, have shared it on Twitter : “We are against racism. We are in favour of the inclusion. We are in solidarity with our people of black skin, writers, creators, and the entire black community. We need to come together and talk.“

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive the latest news