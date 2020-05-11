a star of the series poses with Mariah Carey ! (PHOTO)

A star of the series Stranger Things poses with Mariah Carey and his children . Check out this photo amazing with the singer !

Season 4 of Stranger Things happen in 2020. In the meantime, a star of the series is done take a photo with Mariah Carey. MCE says it all !

The actors of Stranger Things no longer stop. Mariah Carrey, either ! The singer who was preparing for the Christmas season, does not forget his children. The mother of two twins aged 8 years spent a lot of time with them. But the two toddlers are fans of another star, their mother.

In fact, last month Mariah Carey said that they were completely “obsessed” by Millie Bobby Brown. It is she who plays the role ofEleven in the hit series Stranger Things. Thus, they were able to achieve one of their dreams since they met the actress. So, it was an early Christmas present to the children from the interpreter All I Want For Christmas Is You.

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things poses with Mariah Carey and his children !

The diva has posted on the social network, a memory that will stay etched in the heads of Roc and Roe. On the picture, we can see the star of Stranger Things than 15 years in the company of Mariah Carey and of his children. The photo is accompanied by the following caption :” Roc and Roe, the most beautiful day of their 8 years of life ! Thank you Millie Bobby Brown for this moment, we had a blast “.

An encounter which has also delighted the actress of Stranger Things. ” I loved to meet you friends “she commented. In fact, the pleasure seemed to be shared, as it was then repostée the picture on his own Instagram. It was even accompanied by a small comment. ” I loved meeting these beautiful peopleI love you friends, M&M&M&M “. To believe their smiles, the “four-M” seem to have shared a small moment of happiness all together. What well prepare for the holidays !

