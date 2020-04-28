a star of the series reveals the release date scheduled for the season 4 but…

The word patience seems to be de rigueur for fans of the series at this time ! While the shooting of fictions have been interrupted because of the health crisis, as Grey’s Anatomyor soap operas More beautiful the life, Tomorrow belongs to us, and A large sun, the production of these shows, so it takes the delay. Thus, over time, various series announce bad news for the loyal viewers. After learning that the broadcasts of the last episodes of Supernaturalor The Walking Dead, have been postponed to later dates, it is now the turn of fans Stranger Things to make the charge.

The release date of season 4 of Stranger Things delayed ?

While Stranger Things has recently upped the pressure by revealing behind-the-scenes of season 4 in a video vintage, fans are asking, especially when this new salve will be available on Netflix. During a question and answer session on Instagram, David Harbourthe interpreter of Hopper, who is alive and well as evidenced by the first images of his return, announced that season 4 of Stranger Things should be in line on the platform at the beginning of the year 2021.

“The new episodes were supposed to come out at the beginning of next year [2021]I think, although I have no authority on the matter“revealed the actor, adding that this will be “probably pushed back“because of the health crisis affects the entire world. In fact, the filming of season 4 of Stranger Things has also been interrupted a few weeks ago, and is therefore not done.

Millie Bobby Brown is facing many critical

Since the arrival of Stranger Things on Netflixin 2016, Millie Bobby Brown, who embodies Eleven, has become a true fashion icon and a muse. However, this has resulted in numerous criticisms on her physique and her look adult. Of the criticism to which the young woman responded with great maturity. Wednesday 19 February 2020, on the occasion of her sixteenth birthday, the actress has also decided to prove that it touched not by posting a video on Instagram in which we see her happy !