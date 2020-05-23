A student named a new species of insect after Lady Gaga

An american student in entomology, has discovered a new species of insect. And at the time to give him a name, he thought of his idol : Lady Gaga.

You should never underestimate a fan of Lady Gaga. As reported CNNBrendan Morris, a student in entomology at the university of Illinois, has just appointed a specific variety of leafhopper in tribute to the alter ego of our beloved Stefani Germanotta. This new species of insect is now called Kaikaia gaga, in reference to the american star.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with these critters are sorely misunderstood, the leafhoppers are legion in the forests of the world and help to know if the environment in which they operate is in good health or not. There would be more than 3,500 species across the globe, all wearing different colours to distinguish them. But from now on, one of them is a little more special than the other.

A creature mysterious

“If there must be an insect named after Lady Gaga, it must be a leafhoppersays Brendan Morris in a press release university, because they have these horns demented and a style that is eccentric of their own “. In the coming months, the entomologist in grass will fly up to Nicaragua, an area which is originally the Kaikaia gaga, in the hope of learning more about this insect flamboyant which one knows to this day not much.

It will be recalled that this is not the first time that Mother Monster is a source of inspiration in the matter of insects. In 2012, scientists have shown their passion for the singer, using his pseudonym to designate a new species of waspthe aleiodes gaga. Who needs a street when you have a species ?

Photo credit : Universal Music