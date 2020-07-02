A study has revealed which are the passwords used by the users: there is 123456

A degree in computer science and engineering has led to what can effectively be defined one of the largest studies on the reuse of passwordfor the purpose of raising the awareness of users about security measures to take in the moment in which you choose a key word for the services. Unfortunately, no shortage of surprises.

And’ in fact shown that a password on the 142 is still the classic “123456”. The implications of this use are potentially catastrophic, not only because it is extremely elementary and easy to locate, but it is also unsafe and does not comply with the protocols of classics such as alternating between uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

Ata Hakcil has analyzed the passwords that were leaked after breaches of the services in the last half decade and which dump are available online on sites such as GitHub or GitLab or on the various hacking forums.

Another amazing discovery is that the data-set of over 1,000,000,000 credentials included only 168.919.919 unique passwords, of which over 7 million were the classic “123456”. The researcher has also highlighted that the the average length of the password is typically 9,48 charactersthat is not completely from having to repeat a year, although experts recommend password from 16 to 24 characters on.

This aspect is partially positive is balanced by the fact that only 12% of passwords contain a special character: (29%) are characterized only by letters, and in 13% only by numbers. The full results of the study are available on Github.