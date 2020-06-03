A sub-contractor of Nasa’s infected by a ransomware

Ca was not long in coming. After congratulating SpaceX and NASA for their first rocket launch private and inhabited, the criminals at the origin of DopplePaymer immediately announced to have infected the network of one of the sub-contractors computer network of the us space agency. In an article published today on his blog, the gang behind the rançongiciel DopplePaymer said that it had managed to penetrate the network of Digital Management, Inc. (DMI), a company in Maryland that provides computer services and cyber security managed by the application.

According to the press releases of the company, a list of customers of DMI includes several of the largest companies in the u.s. as well as many federal agencies. The magnitude of the attack in the network of DMI is still unknown at this stage. What seems clear, however, is that they have put their hands on the files that are linked to NASA, suggesting that they have violated the infrastructure of DMI related to NASA.

To support their claims, the operators of DeopplePaymer have published 20 archive files on a portal of dark Web that the group operates. The archives range from HR documents to project plans, as shown in a screen capture. What to do to shake the u.s. space agency.

