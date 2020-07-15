a suit of armor, with gaps in the flight

But the game Camouflaj is also a cruel return to reality ! The Last of Us, Part II and Ghost of Tsushima they are not only exclusive for PS4 that make the players wait. While Marvel continues with their momentum from the game with the announcement of a spin-off of Spider-Man dedicated to miles Morales, the study of Camouflaj reveals, finally, the extent of the power of Tony Stark in Marvel Iron Man VR. Postponed because of the Covid-19, finally here it is ! The approach !

How to log in to Iron Man and get the player in your skin ? The hero of the armor never really had good adaptations in video games. For example, Sega planted in the beauty of the movie review. However, since the creation of the VR, and the immersion that it offers to the player, it was obvious that it was going to be this way that one could take the place of Tony Stark. In addition, adaptations of Marvel have a real leg artistic if we take into account the Spider-Man of Insomniac Games. It was to be expected, Iron Man VR it is not only an experience, it is a real game in its own right with a life is very satisfactory. However, it is also its greatest weakness ?

Marvel Iron Man VR it takes a couple of traces of the history of the films of the MCU, without, however, being a part of it. Tony Stark dropped the sale of weapons, is dedicated to the goals that the distance of his questionable past. Unfortunately, he finds himself confronted with the Ghost (Ant-Man 2) who wants to pay for all the victims that their weapons were capable of shooting down… in short, it is time for Iron Man to become a hero through a script, totally new, that will delight fans of the character. A pity that it is not so deep and often serve as a pretext, in contrast with Spider-Man.

I am Iron Man ! Yes, but…

To be a game of VR, Marvel Iron Man VR it can be a bit difficult to take in their hands the first few hours. However, the players manage to get used to it very quickly and end up by the management of the game like a pro. It is sufficient to move the two PS Move between your hands to succeed in the pull, make a 360° rotation, or the velocity holding her arms to the back. Your body is one with the armor of Tony ! During the first few hours of the game, has the feeling of being Iron Man and flying is more interesting ! It is a dream for any fan !

Unfortunately, we can identify some of the weaknesses in the game system because of the detection of movement, which can be difficult to recognize what you do and giving the impression of losing the total immersion of the armature. Nothing disabling, but it can be painful after a dozen times. The most splendid of the immersion, the game is plagued with load times are too long. Worse still, once the effect of surprise gone, the game suffers from a too great repeatability. The works that they have managed to increase this feeling of repetition to keep the player until the end. This is absolutely not the case here. The objectives, the bestiary and the way to complete the missions not to innovate for real. In fact, only the appearances of the boss or of the great moments in the mise en scene make you want to continue with the game. It is a pity, because the Ghost is a fascinating character who deserved a better exploitation.

Steals, takes and again !

Marvel Iron Man VR is not more than a shoot – ‘ em-up classic, with great moments of courage, but also very redundant. Let’s look at an example : in one of the missions (of which there are twelve in total), enemies hit by the wave, all around. In total, what are the six different types of opponents, drones that are the rare bestiary of the game. The first assault eliminated, it is necessary to pass to the second, and so on. This is not the desire to vary that suffocates the developers…

Fortunately, the life of the game is very convincing thanks to the challenge mode and the desire to get the best score for each chapter. Vary your combos be quick and accurate, and that you are going to get the best grades every time, giving you the keys to customize your incredible armor. It is a pity that the stage does not want to return on the missions…

A dive is nearly perfect !

Certainly, the repetition and redundancy of the work makes to diminish in any way his immersion very successful, but it is imperfect. Camouflaj did a fantastic job on the sound resonates into the armor of a metallic sound to each movement. In addition to this, accompanied by the Friday and the Gunsmith, two artificial intelligences that never Jarvis, is very nice, especially because they provide a good (too much ?) dose of humor in all of this the war of the robots !

The music is catchy and fits perfectly with the mood of the game. The dubbing in French is also a great success (even if the tele extender French Robert Downey Jr, Bernard Gabay, lack of). However, it reminds us that we are not actually the Iron Man that we know of the MCU in 2008.

Unfortunately…

It is true that the game suffers from too large differences in the level of the graphics. More exactly at the level of the decoration, which are often very empty and little diversified. Do not talk too much big drops of aliasing that regularly affect the game, and the slowness that sometimes we can suffer. It was the feeling of being in a suit of armor defective. And this is very quickly irritating when this kind of thing happens.

There’s even a chapter of the game, where the graphic technique is below a lot of experiences VR done before. Even The Megaton Of Rain I was doing better and it hurts to compare this small independent game to a great production of Marvel. However, we can reflect on the importance of graphics in a game where the game becomes the teacher ? Fortunately, the armor of Iron Man is very cute… Hope that an update to put an end to some of their sad wanderings…

Marvel Iron Man VR is, then, a good experience ? She is nice and gives life to a dream. It allows us to imagine without any problem, and very funny in the role of Tony Stark. We could blame the game of its graphics errors, your loading time and its repetition in the service of a scenario out of breath. But despite all this, we managed to spend a very good time. But it reminds us, of course, that once the console turned off, we are no more Iron Man… And we’re going to have, perhaps more eager to be after the end credits. A small price, certainly…

Trailer Iron Man VR :