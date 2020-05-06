A suite of Bright, with Will Smith, in preparation on Netflix

A few hours after you have ordered a sequel to the blockbuster Tyler RakeNetflix ad to prepare a second component of Bright, action movie agree of heroic fantasy, with Will Smith.
According to the information of the Hollywood ReporterLouis Leterrier (The Carrier, Danny the Dog, Elusive) is in negotiation to achieve the following Bright.
Mixture of thriller and fantasy, Bright is the first blockbuster of Netflix. He had met a significant success on the platform in 2017. The critics, themselves, had been more reserved.
The French director takes over from David Ayer (Fury, Suicide Squad), which produces and writes this new film. Will Smith, as well as Joel Edgerton, must once again assume their role as officers of the police of a city of Los Angeles imaginary that mixes fairies, orcs and elves.