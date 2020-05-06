a telethon for New York with Spike Lee, Mariah Carey and Robert De Niro

A telethon will be held on may 11, to benefit the charity new york-based Robin Hood and populations made vulnerable by the pandemic of coronavirus, with a slew of stars, from Robert De Niro Spike Lee, passing by Mariah Carey.
The hour-long event, organized in collaboration with the media group, and iHeartRadio, will be hosted by actress, writer and producer Tina Fey.
The event will take place from 19 hours local time (one hour in the morning in France). Among the celebrities who will participate, we also count the group Bon Jovi, Billy Joel or Sting, who will interpret songs. Almost all have ties in the New York area.
Wave of unemployment in New York
Are also expected Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of the musical comedy Hamilton) and Trevor Noah (the show’s host The Daily Show).
All of the donations will go to the association of Robin Hood, which works with more than 250 associations in the fight against hunger, helping the poor find housing or a job. According to the Bureau of employment statistics (BLS), the number of people with employment in New York declined 129.000 between the months of February and march.