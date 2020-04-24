a textile collection in the oven ?

Posted on April 24, 2020 at 19h18 by Sarah

Like a thunderclap that would break the heavy silence, the rumour of a new collaboration between Nike and Travis Scott just shake a week and sadly quiet on the side of the fashion sphere.

After the sneakers, the apparel

Always very well informed @py_rates we finish the week with a leak of the most attractive. If for you the collaboration between Nike and Travis Scott is one of the alliances the most successful in recent years, you will certainly be seduced by the possible arrival and next ofa collection of apparel signed by these two new best friends. In the program, and according to the information shared by the expert of the leak, three-room technical textiles, the colours are rather dark will be waiting for you : a t-shirt, a hoodie sweatshirt and pants tracksuit with. Next to pricing, expect to pay 70 euros for the t-shirt and € 275 for the whole pants/sweatshirt that are, respectively, 125 and 150 euros. Remains to be seen whether the rumours will prove to be real. We invite you to stay connected for any update to this topic.

