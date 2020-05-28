a title number 1 by decade

A real achievement for Queen B.

If Beyoncé is more discreet in recent times, it nevertheless continues to accumulate records. In fact, while his remix of the track “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion came in first place in the Billboard Hot 100, this makes the singer and the second artist just to achieve the feat of having at least one security issue over the past four decades. She is second as an other diva, Mariah Carey.

“Savage Remix” made its debut at second place in the hot 100, which has even led to Megan his first top-10 and have four black women to the first two in the ranking. The title is dropped to the fifth place when the classification was dominated by “Say So remix of Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, and “Stuck With U” from Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. But this week, the two artists born in Houston, have finally snagged the first place for Queen Bey to break a record.

Beyoncé has joined the very small list of artists who succeeded the performance to place one of their titles in the first place of the Billboard Hot 100 for four decades. The first dates back to 1999 with the song “Bills, Bills, Bills” for Destiny’s Child. This has been enough for it to have a number during the decade of 90. This was the first of a long series because since then, she has managed to place seven of his titles in the first place of the Billboard Hot 100. It is, therefore, almost become a habit.

However, as it was the first time for Megan Thee Stallion, Bey has sent him flowers and a little note to congratulate her. This is also to be a great lady !