A title of Drake and Future little praise to Kylie Jenner causes outrage

The rapper Drake — Future-Image / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



Drake tries to extinguish a fire that he apparently has triggered itself. The rapper has revealed that his collaboration with Futureshared by error on Wednesday on Instagram, would never have had to be disclosed. “This is a song that has been leaked three years ago and which was abandoned immediately (…) The last thing I want is to wake me up with friends who feel they have been disrespectful, so I start my day by it “, wrote the Canadian in a

Story Instagram.

The reason for this ? Of words, in which Kylie Jenner is referred to in terms little flattering, as relayed People.

Not nice

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society/Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies “can one hear the Future rapping in the title, which, for those who are not” bilingual rap north-american “, means, in substance, that Kylie Jenner is a ” coup for the night “.

In the title, Drake raps also : “Yeah, I’ve had 20 damned Kendall, small thin are in Vogueyeah I have 20 Gigi “, in reference to Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, obviously.

What is stirring tensions in Calabasas, where saw all this little world, while rumors talk about a relationship between the interpreter of Toosie Slide and the sister of Kim Kardashian for several months. Kylie Jenner has not yet responded to the controversy. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, are currently

pregnant with her mate Zayn Malik, not more.