a title of Rihanna every day before noon

“We love him so much his music … That waiting for her new hit… We play all the days, a hit of Rihanna before noon on NRJ ! And it can last for up to 10 years !“announcement NRJ. Since his eighth album, “Anti”, successful in 2016, “while the world eagerly awaits the new album of Rihanna“. The singer promised to unveil the ninth album of his career for several months but does not cease to teaser the output of the “R9”. Last December on the social networks, it was announced that his new album was ready… “Pending the imminent release of the new album and to make you wait, NRJ will broadcast all the days before midi a hit from Rihanna, up to the release of his future single“.