“A Touch of Sin”: an astonishing epic of the chinese (photos)

Four slices of life in the four corners of contemporary China at a time where the protagonists, ordinary people (a miner enraged by corruption, a migrant worker, a hostess home, a young employee), and can be tilted in an extreme violence. “Why so much violence?” is the question that torments Jia Zhangke into the bowels of this movie river’s physical, front-end, inspired from real facts. The four stories of the violent the feed are further evidence of the malaise which beset the present-day chinese society in the face of growing inequalities, a country’s loss of points of reference. To tell this country the economic development brutal gradually rotting with violence, it borrows from the films of the sword, paying homage to the genre. The title

Touch of sin

refers to

A Touch of Zen