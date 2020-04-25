A tour of the sumptuous mansion of Drake [VIDEO]

Posted 04 April 2020 at 19h34 by Ben

The publication of these final hours movie clip Toosie Slide will have demonstrated two things. A, is that Drake a little bored as we all are in this confinement period. Two, that the Champagne Papi has not honestly looked at the expenditure at the time of build his new home.

Drake, a house of all the excess

Delivered without warning, the last clip of Drake will have at least uncovered its remains in the lengths. Pompously dubbed ” The Embassy “ (the embassy), this cozy nest has been built on the side of Bridle Path, known to Toronto to be “the avenue of millionaires “. The one field will already cost $ 6.7 million to its owner, while the mansion in question offers a surface area of over 3,200 square metersand that it is protected by grids of 4.4 metres in height. For this, it took the 6 God goes to claim an exemption, the height is not supposed to exceed 2 meters. From there, it is not surprising to discover that the place is even want to DJ Khaled, far from being renowned for its taste for minimalism. On Instagram, the famous DJ had proposed to the Champagne Papi supervise the completion of his next home.

The taste of hubris

On a more serious tone, the living place of a Drake account, therefore, on the margin of a field of the NBA (seen in the clip Money in the Grave), a W. C. playing automatically from the soft music as soon as someone slips a foot, a museum, identifying rare pieces of NBA and watches the erotic, a room dedicated to his awards, in addition to the traditional spa, swimming pool, etc, it should be noted that it is the size Ferris Rafauli who had the charge of overseeing the implementation of this housing. The man is known to have, for example, the Sher Club, a private club housed in the Air Canada Centre at the request again of Drake… the mansion of The 6 God is to be discovered in all parts, or almost all, via Instagram, for example.