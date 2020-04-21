A tournament in the academy of Nadal after the containment ?

Just as Patrick Mouratoglou, Rafael Nadal has offered to organize a tournament, in his own academy of Mallorca. Due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the tennis season is stopped until at least 13 July.

And if the Rafa Nadal Academy, located in Mallorca, organized its own competition, after the containment ? While the pandemic of sars coronavirus has greatly turned the calendar to 2020 tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF), to the judgment until the 13th of July, the Spanish might as well allow certain not to wait too long before returning formally to business, as soon as “circumstances permit”. It is in a tweet published on Saturday that the Majorcan has submitted his idea, via precisely the account of his academy. The idea would be to allow players interested professionals, accompanied by their staffs, to take their quarters at the academy, transformed then in campus. After training, they compete for meetings on television.

The #RafaNadalAcademybyMovistar exploring organization of a Competition Campus over the next few months. 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/hGSSqxsIc2 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) April 18, 2020

”We could maintain our level of play”

In a press release, Rafael Nadal himself has expressed : “At this moment, the tennis is secondary and the most important thing, and that is to protect the health of the individual. But if in the coming months, we can use the Academy to help other professional players, I would be delighted that they come to train and play. Although there is no tournament planned in the short term, I think that by confronting us, we could maintain our level of play to be ready for the resumption of the circuit.” This proposal comes just hours after the announcement of Patrick Mouratoglou going also in this direction. The coach of Serena Williams is already positioned on the weekend of 16-17 may next, unlike the world number two, who prefers to remain cautious. In fact, Spain has just to extend his or her confinement until the 9th of may next.