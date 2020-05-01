a trailer for mysterious with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

The two actresses give the reply in the thriller “A Simple Favor“Paul Feig, of which a new trailer has just been revealed. The film will be released on the 26th of September.

The film tells the story of Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick, as a young mother, a widow who keeps a blog in a small town and is befriended by the very sophisticated Emily (Blake Lively). An improbable friendship that is a turn when Emily suddenly disappears. Stephanie receives a call from Emily, who asks him “a simple favor“and then receives the visit of two police officers. That happened to him ? Where is she gone ? Questions the inspectors are hoping to find answers. In a succession of furtive images, the viewer attends a cocktail mingling the universe “James Bond“to “Catch me if you can“on a song of Cœur de Pirate, “Scream all down“.

The thriller, based on the novel “Missing“of Darcey Bell published in 2017, will be released on September 26, prochai. Blake Lively had created a buzz in early may in removing all his photographs of his account of Instagram to the promotion of this film.

This is the first collaboration between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. This last known to have played in the trilogy “Twilight“has shared the poster of “The Voices“with the husband of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Anna Kendrick is returning to his role in the second installment of the animation film “Troll“, expected in 2020.

Discovery in the series “Gossip Girl“with the role of Serena van der Woodsen, Blake Lively has turned since to the big screen. She will turn to autumn in the espionage film “The Rhythm Section“Reed Morano, based on the novels of Mark Burnelle. A project that could well turn into a franchise for Paramount, which would consider several suites, if success is at the appointment.

Trailer :