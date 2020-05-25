A trailer for Tenet (Christopher Nolan) broadcast in Fortnite

There is a little less than a month, the rapper Travis Scott was in the game of Epic Games for a concert of a dozen of minutes, which has met with 27.7 million unique players over three days.

Figures have obviously given ideas to Warner Bros. that has decided to spread the trailer of one of his next big-budget blockbuster movies – Tenet – in Fortnite (the video is also available on YouTube). As a reminder, an excerpt from Star Wars episode IX there had already been circulated in December.

Tenet is a film by Christopher Nolan (Trilogy The Dark Knight, Memento, Inception, Interstellar, Man of Steel…) with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. The action takes place in the world of international espionage where the flow of time is something very relative. A bit like when one is in full party ?

For the moment, the output in movie theaters is still scheduled for July of this year.