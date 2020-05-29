A trailer for “The Old Guard”, a film with Charlize Theron on the screens on July 10

Charlize Theron will be starring in “The Old Guard”, a film of futuristic action, which will be put online on the 10 July on Netflix.

The actress will share the screen with a cast prestigious, including Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, or Van Veronica Ngo.

According to the synopsis unveiled by the streaming platform, the story will follow a small band of close-knit mercenaries, immortals, led by the redoubtable Andy (Charlize Theron), who has been battling for centuries to protect the humans. But while the group is committed to a mission of the most perilous, his powers out of the ordinary are suddenly revealed to the big day. It was then that Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), while the last soldier to have joined the team, every effort must be made to neutralize their enemies. Because they will stop at nothing to steal the powers of the immortals to their advantage.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of The Old Guard, which is the adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Greg Rucka, and whose realization has been entrusted to Gina Prince-Bythewood.