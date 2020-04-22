a trailer for the series HBO Max with Anna Kendrick

Platforms Disney+ and Apple TV+ arrived on the market of SVOD, but a new contender will soon come in : HBO’s Max. In most of the prestigious programs that are already known, we can discover the newness. Check out the trailer for “Love Life”, an original creation with Anna Kendrick.

The war of the SVOD rages and HBO Max has arguments to compete in the face of the actors that are already installed. The group WarnerMedia knows that he can rely on his films as well as series which are the best of the best. As the name of the platform suggests, it is all the catalog HBO that will be available top. For those who are familiar with the world of the small screen, this is where we generally find the best titles each year.

The promise is magnificent but it also includes, necessarily, the original programs that are intended to attract the exclusive on HBO Max. Love Life is part of it and will be one of the titles that will begin at the same time as the platform, may 27, next to the USA.

Anna Kendrick and emotion, the perfect combo of Love Life

Love Life will take the form of an anthology and will follow each season a different character who knows the many stories of love during his life. The first season will offer nothing less that’Anna Kendrick in the lead role. It embodies a certain Darby, who has seen all the colors in regards to love. We will discover in each episode a different relationship and how this character evolves in relation to its experience. A nice little concept, which is reminiscent of the series Modern Love on Amazon where, there, every episode lingered on different characters around the feeling of love. A feeling so universal that it will always be exploited as long we can tell of things above.

Love Life therefore in a first trailer, which suggests that the program can rely on a Anna Kendrick engaging in a modern woman. Modernity, precisely, is expected of it in the manner which will be processed in the different relationships.

Impossible to know when we will have access to this series in France, as well as the rest of the catalog exclusive. For the simple and good reason that the rights of programs that HBO are owned by OCS, but there was nothing to say even if the productions HBO Max will be involved, and no potential date has been given for the arrival of the platform at us.