A trailer related to Love Life, the rom-com in the HBO series Max

In love·its love, we just dig up the perfect range for you. It is the very simply named Love Life, available by the end of the month of may on the new streaming platform, HBO’s Max. Designed as an anthology, it will focus on a different character each season and will explore his entire love life of end-to-end, to learn of his first love story to his last relationship to date.

As we see in this first trailer full of good feelings, the inaugural season of Love Life will be centered on the character of Darby, as portrayed by Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect). We know finally few things about it, but this trailer gives us a glimpse of the various men who have marked his life, as well as his faithful friends, on which it can rest. Well, this first batch of episodes promises to be very hétéronormée and risk clearly not revolutionizing the genre highly codified of the romantic comedy, but one will be waiting for you.

Love Life will be the only series to scripted to be part of the catalog of HBO-Max at the launch of the service on may 27, 2020. Among the other programs announced, we will throw a look at Legendary, a competition show in the middle of the voguing or even, for the nostalgia, Looney Tunes Cartoons, a compilation of short films, unreleased with Bugs Bunny and his buddies.

HBO Max has many other series in development, announced later in the year, like The Flight Waiting with Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)the spin-off series Grease or reboot as expected Gossip Girl. However, in view of the context present health, it will have to be patient to be able to discover some, since their shooting is suspended until further notice.