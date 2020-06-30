A transaction that increased the value of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Getty images)

The american group of cosmetics Coty has taken a 20% stake in the beauty products Kim Kardashian West, promoting this activity, as the star of the reality show, business woman and wife of Kanye West for $ 1 billion.

Coty will pay $ 200 million, and the group of cosmetic and Kim Kardashian West “is going to concentrate its efforts to enter new product categories and lead a global expansion beyond its existing product lines,” said a press release of Coty.

Kim Kardashian West and her team “will lead all creative efforts in terms of initiatives on the product and the communication, to build on its remarkable ability to speak to a global audience through social networks”, underlines Coty.

In fact, Kim Kardashian has built an empire by leveraging the phenomenal success of the reality tv series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which since 2007 immerses viewers in the life of the mother and the sisters Kardashian and Jenner.

You can boast of having 177 million followers on Instagram alone, and 300 million on all platforms in which it is present.

This is the second investment of Coty in the phenomenon created by the family Kardashian – Jenner.

In January, Coty had bought 51% stake in the brand of Kylie Jenner, a top model, half-sister of Kim.

Coty expliqe that the investment announced Monday is part of its refocusing on the beauty products.