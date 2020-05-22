a tribute to Brie Larson, Gal Gadot and Sigourney Weaver to super-heroines

This is a trio that has caused a sensation on the stage of the Oscars 2020. To present the Oscar for Best music, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Sigourney Weaver (Ellen Ripley saga Alien) have paid tribute to all the women. A speech applauds them all before you award the Oscar of the Best music and Best original song.

“It is a great honor to be on the side of the one and only Sigourney Weaver and my other heroine Gal Gadot”, starts Brie Larson, the interpreter of Captain Marvel in the MCU. “We are so grateful to all that thou hast done, it is an honor for us to be by your side,” says Gal Gadot in front of a Sigourney Weaver moved.

“The three of us, we are a powerful combinationand all the time in the scenes, we have decided that after the evening, we will create a fight club.“Gal Gadot said, on the tone of the joke, that men are allowed, but “without t-shirts”. “The winner has the deodorant, the tequila and sushi to life,” says Brie Larson. As for the loser, it “will have to answer the questions of the journalists on what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood,” says the Wonder Woman of DC Comics under the applause of the audience.

“Joke aside, we wanted to be here together to say that all women are super-heroines. And tonight we want to be here together to celebrate for the first time in 92 years of history of the Academy that this is a head who will lead the orchestra for this performance,” says Sigourney Weaver.

