A tweet smashing Ivanka Trump on Morocco

According to statements of site policy, u.s., Axios, it was the turn of Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of the us president, Donald Trump, triggering a public outcry, announcing the support of Morocco to the Pact of the century.

Citing Morocco among the countries expected to have adopted the peace plan of the Trump, Ivanka has stated in a tweet posted on his account, that “the world has embraced the vision of peace of the president.”

In the same vein, the media reports the israelis and the americans had revealed the strategy of the israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to oblige the american president to recognize the sovereignty of the kingdom on the moroccan Sahara, in exchange for the support of Morocco to the pact of the century.

Later, in front of the moroccan parliament, Nasser Bourita, who declined to comment to the statements of the media, has, nevertheless, recognized the efforts made by the United States to put in place a plan for peace in the region.