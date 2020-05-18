a union police officer seizes Christophe Castaner

Alix is known to tv viewers for his participation in programs such as Marseilleand The princes of love. This Thursday, the candidate of reality tv has filmed an intervention of the forces of law and order. “It is crazy to control always that of blacks and arabs. Band of the sons of p***. Sorry for the vulgarity.” call the young woman in this sequence relayed in his story.

Following the distribution of this excerpt, the union police Unit SGP-FO has made it known that he had seized Christophe Castaner in order to file a complaint against Alix. “We seize this day Christophe Castaner by mail and urge iran to file complaint against Alix Desmoineaux emission in Marseille. This serious contempt before an audience of nearly 2 million people, cannot remain without reaction.” explains a tweet.

“I can’t agree to the dissemination of such remarks on social networks, the latter highlighting the hatred against the forces of order, thus leaving them thinking that they are as vulgar as they are all about criminal against our institution and those who represent the.” wrote the union’s general secretary Yves Lefebvre. This last request to the minister of the Interior “to make every effort to find and arrest the authors of these publications absolutely intolerable“and to file a complaint so that they could bebrought to justice for insults and incitement to hatred against representatives of the forces of law and order.”

We seize this day @CCastaner by mail and urge iran to file complaint against Alix Desmoineaux emission in Marseille. This serious contempt before an audience of nearly 2 million people, cannot remain without reaction. #LMAC https://t.co/ZAb19GorYV — UNITY SGP POLICE (@UNITESGPPOLICE) May 16, 2020

