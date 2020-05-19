A version in live-action for “The snow Queen” ?

(Relaxnews) – After “The Beast and the Beast,” “The Lion King” or “Mulan”, Disney would think about it to transform another of its great classics of animation in a film live action : “The snow Queen”. According to the site Thedisinder, this new version would not resume the story of Elsa and anna, but may be closer to the original tale of Andersen.

Appeared in 2013 on the big screen, the history of the kingdom of Arendelle, princess Elsa can control the snow and ice, and her sister, Anna, is in reality very freely adapted from a tale by the Danish Hans Christian Andersen, the author who has already inspired Disney for “The Little mermaid”.

This tale, called “The snow Queen” (“The Snow Queen” in English, and not “Frozen” as the animated Disney), to serve now as an inspiration to a long film made in actual shooting. There would be no further issue of Elsa and Anna, but with Gerda, part in search of her friend Kay, held prisoner by the snow Queen in the far North. By the way, the heroine interbreed with talking animals, bandits or a magician.

This project has not been confirmed by Disney, which was, for the moment, the release of “Mulan” in actual shooting on 22 July next. Should follow a live version of “Cruella” with Emma Stone in 2021 and another of “The Little mermaid”with Halle Bailey.

“The snow Queen” and its sequel output in 2019 became the biggest hit in the category “animation” at the global box office with earnings amounting to $ 1.3 billion and $ 1.4 billion.