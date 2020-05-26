a version in live-action to come ?

After The Beast and the Beast, The Lion King or Mulan, Disney would think about it to transform another of its great classics of animation in a film in the actual shooting : The snow Queen. According to the site Thedisinderthis new version would not resume the history ofElsa andAnnebut may be closer to the original tale ofAndersen.

Appeared in 2013 on the big screen, the history of the kingdom of Arendelle, princess Elsa able to control the snow and ice, and her sister, Anna, is in reality very freely adapted from a story of the Danish Hans Christian Andersenauthor who has already inspired Disney to The Little mermaid.

This tale, called The snow Queen (The Snow Queen in English, and not Frozen as the lively Disney), to serve now as an inspiration to a long film made in actual shooting. There would be no further issue of Elsa and Anna, but with Gerda, part in search of her friend Kay, held prisoner by the snow Queen in the far North. By the way, the heroine interbreed with talking animals, bandits or a magician.

This project has not been confirmed by Disneythat is, for the moment, at the output of Mulan in actual shooting on 22 July next. Should follow a live version of Cruella with Emma Stone in 2021 and another “The Little mermaid“with Halle Bailey.

The snow Queen and his output in 2019 became the biggest hit in the category “animation” at the global box office with earnings amounting to $ 1.3 billion and $ 1.4 billion.