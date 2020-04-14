a version theme burning of the “lemonade” of Beyoncé – Betanews.fr

What happens when Harley Quinn frees the Joker after he played the second violin throughout Suicide Squad? Well, it forms his own criminal gang, does not take it too seriously, keeps the makeup of a clown and uses strange weapons to mingle with a rich guy hidden dressed in black. As the Birds of prey Honest Trailer said, this doesn’t look like much in emancipation. But believe it or not, they still have a lot of good things to say about this entry in DC Comics very under-estimated.

Trailer honest Birds of Prey

In spite of the fact that Birds of prey is an explosion of pleasure twisted with action sequences are exceptional and a banger of a soundtrack, it’s a little disappointing that we haven’t even been able to see the girls strip together before nearly an hour and a half in the film. The more reason why the film should be called Harley Quinn, birds of prey since the beginning instead of changing unofficially the title for a better seo and a better online ticket sale.

At the end of the day, even if Birds of prey has not been as successful at the box-office as hoped, Warner Bros Pictures, this film is far from being a failure. Even if the film has not done as much as Suicide Squadthis indicates something that you care probably more than the hyena Harley Quinn in Birds of prey than anyone else in the film as a whole DC Comics where Margot Robbie played the Clown Princess of Crime.

