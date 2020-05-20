A video compilation of the auditions of actors for roles cults

Before interpreting the roles iconic in the cinema, it is necessary to pass through the box hearing. Thus, we find in the video below, the hearings of Emilia Clark (Daenerys for Game of Thrones), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark to Iron Manit ), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine in X-Men), Kate Winslet (Rose in Titanic), Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise for It), and Josh Brolin (Thanos in Avengers), a required step before playing these iconic characters from our screens.

The video reveals including audition perfect Bill Skarsgård for the role of Pennywise, the terrifying clown It. With its cold beauty, her large green eyes and his smile, no doubt. The role of the clown mythical of the Stephen King novel could not be played by someone other than the Swedish actor.

With Iron Man, the legend is born during the casting. During his hearing to interpret Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. has made a sensation. Thanks to his arrogance and his natural class, the actor and the character are one.

A highlight also for Emilia Clarke that has charmed during the hearing. We could not dream of a better actress to embody the woman of exception is Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thrones. The sensitivity and at the same time the strength that is found in the actress, not the character traits of the main the best guardian of the dragons be ?