a video of a cancelled game resurfaced

Udo video game Prince of Persia has surfaced and a former developer from Ubisoft has confirmed that it was a creation in order to present a possible new game.

The video was initially posted on YouTube in 2012 and has remained unknown to this day. Named Prince of Persia Redemption, it shows the familiar elements in Prince of Persia which the gameplay of game platforms, and the fight with the time manipulation.

Jonathan Cooper, an animator who worked on The Last of Us 2, Uncharted 4, Assassin’s Creed 3 and Mass Effect, has explained that all this was pre-calculated in order to present ideas of gameplay in the simulation.

So apparently there has been a video from a cancelled Prince of Persia game up on Youtube for 8 years and nobody noticed till today. Looks cool tbh. Prince of Persia Redemption pic.twitter.com/0PrT0yNRaZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 6, 2020

“Wow – I had not seen it for ages. Great job of the animation director Khai Nguyen (For Honor) and his team. This video of target (pitch of game pre-computed) inspired us to our own presentation of Assassin’s Creed 3, “ has tweeted Cooper.

Then he explained that Ubisoft doesn’t hesitate to cancel games Prince of Persia of the fact that the creator of the original game from Jordan Mechner still has the rights on the license, and therefore a margin. He said that he would like to see a new Prince of Persia set in modern Iran.

The video lasts approximately three minutes and shows a character, it is assumed the Prince, fight your way in a city that collapses. He is fighting enemies along the way and changes the time, before we see the emergence of a giant monster from the bowels of the city.

It’s been 10 years that we have not seen a game license Prince of Persia. The last one was Prince of Persia : The Forgotten Sands, the output of which coincided with that of the film adaptation the same year with Jake Gyllenhaal.

IGN has contacted Ubisoft about it and he responded that even if “Prince of Persia is a license that Ubisoft loves and important to his development for years,” the studio does “there’s nothing new to share at this time. “

