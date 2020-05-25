a video of his little Stormi the buzz is all about !

Stormi is a sensation on the social networks thanks to a video posted by Kylie Jenner. Her mom is in awe of her little baby.

Only 2 years old, Stormi is already the buzz on the social networks. The daughter of Kylie Jenner conquers day after day the hearts of fans of her mom ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Kylie Jenner had made a sensation when it was announced the birth of her daughter in February 2018. In fact, the star of reality tv’s wish not to publicize her pregnancy.

As well, she had hidden for months at a time before spitting out to the whole world the good news. Since then, the mad love between her and Stormi. Also, the young mom love show the progress of her baby on the social networks.

Recently, the girl was the buzz in remaining quiet and obedient in the living room couch. In other words, the piece of cabbage Kylie Jenner is a child adorable and full of life.

Today, it is then melt the Canvas again thanks to a video posted on the account Instagram of his mother. More cute than ever, the fans seem to be captivated.

Kylie Jenner in awe Stormi !

In the video, Stormi discusses with another little girl on the back of a truck that appears to be hooked to a bike. Two little girls laugh together and speak to base bla bla bla.

Wearing his usual small buns, the daughter of Kylie Jenner made then feel. In fact, her friend touches his head gently before him to confess : “I love your hair. “

What the fruit of the love between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner responds to a simple “Thank you “ a voice quite charming. The post, therefore, has not been slow to rally the crowd.

The fans are then more than 12 million have seen the images and more than 4 million have “liked” the video of the youngest of the family, the most famous of the United States.

