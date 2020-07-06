A video stimulus rumors of discord between Melania and Donald Trump

Sunday, July 5, at the White House, during the ceremony of the Salute to the American ended the national holiday, a video of Melania Trump, the rebirth of rumors of disagreement within the presidential couple.

National holiday or not, the agreement in the bosom of the presidential couple in american does not seem to be in good shape. Saturday, July 4, Americans celebrate Independence day. A national holiday is overshadowed by the epidemic of Covid-19, which ended on Sunday, July 5, in a ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

In front of an audience of several hundred guests, Donald Trump, gave a long speech patriotic in which it has greeted those who have made the greatness of the american nation, while blaming “those who lie about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are, not interested in justice nor healing. Their goal is the demolition. Sitting next to Melania Trump white dress, listening patiently.

Among journalists, Kate Bennett, a White House correspondent, CNN, don’t miss a minute of the ceremony and the filming of a scene seemingly innocuous between Donald Trump and his wife. In the video, you can see the chair closer to his wife and invite them to throw a small pat on the back. A gesture in which the first lady responded in a not of the head, and with a couple of words that excuse probably your negative. Shared on social networks, the video was enough to revive rumours of tensions in the couple.

A dress object of ridicule by internet users

The day before, the american president and his wife went to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, where he organized a party in the garden, and a castle of fireworks. For the occasion, the First Lady appeared in a dress of white color with a pattern of black silhouettes of dancing. It’s called the Dance of the Girls, the dress signed Alexander McQueen has failed to attract the attention of internet users.



“Donald Trump was bored aboard Air Force One, while he drew all over the white dress of Melania with a marker,” laughs a visitor. “Melania has chosen a white dress states for his party in the state of North Dakota, and prior to his departure, Trump has taken a pencil,” said another user on Twitter. This new round of teasing and rumors occurs at the same time that the u.s. the first lady is exposed in a new book. The friction with his daughter Ivanka, your influence on your husband, the book entitled The Art of Business : the untold Story of Melania Trump, trace the path of Melania Trump through the eyes of those that have envelopes.