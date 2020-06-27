A week of news | magazine | The Right

MUSICAL CHAIRS IN THE GOVERNMENT!!!

In Quebec, as in many other places in the world, the prime minister, when he was elected, needs to form a government. This means that it has the responsibility to appoint the people who are going to be ministers. The ministers are very important because they are responsible to manage and evolve the company, each in its own field.

All in all, there are 26 departments in Quebec, of more or less large size.

If the prime minister of Quebec, has the duty to appoint his ministers, who at the same time the right of return or of the ministers and the change of ministry, too. This is called a cabinet reshuffle, that is to say, a time when the prime minister returns of ministers, in the hiring of new or change of place of the old.

Last Tuesday, François Legault, the current prime minister of Quebec, announced a large cabinet reshuffle. Six ministers are going to change the place in the government. Among the significant changes, there is the appointment of Christian Dubé, minister of Health, in the place of Danielle McCann. One has often seen Mrs. McCann in the last few months at press conferences 13h on the pandemic. Now it’s going to be minister of higher Education, colleges and universities. Difficult to say with precision why the prime minister has changed his position. The political journalists, I think that the prime minister Legault wanted to put him in his place a person who has more experience in the management, to improve communication between caregivers, hospital management and NURSING homes and the department. And the ability of the person to deal with the energy of a second wave of the pandemic if it occurs.

Other ministers have also changed position. And the minister of education, Mr. Jean-François Roberge, and remained in the position in which they removed a couple of responsibilities.

Even if they are sometimes a little difficult to follow and understand, the cabinet of the deck are important, because the ministers have a lot of energy!