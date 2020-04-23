a wine signed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for the good cause

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the couple explains that he asked for information on how to help the charities. “One of the things that we do in the evening with us, locked up… it is a meeting-you virtual with friends and one of the things we love to do is to drink… share a glass of wine and find themselves“said Ashton Kutcher in his video. With the desire to help the associations carritatives, “Mila has had the excellent idea of combining the two“continued the actor.

A partnership for the good cause The couple of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher joined a wine cellar in Washington to develop a wine based on the theme of containment that will be of benefit to many associations using post-Covid-19 in the United States. In a video full of simple posted on YouTube, we discovered the couple that evokes the genesis of this project for the good cause. In partnership with Nocking Point, a wine-growing area of Walla Walla in the State of Washington, the couple will launch its wine called “Quarantine“. It is a pinot noir chosen by the couple during a session of blind tasting on FaceTime.