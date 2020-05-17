A woman has given birth to sextuplés in Strasbourg, a fact extremely rare

Thirty people were mobilized for this extraordinary delivery of five girls and a boy.

A woman has given birth to sextuplés Thursday in Strasbourg, a rare event, said Saturday may 16, the hospital of Strasbourg-Hautepierre, confirming information of the newspaper Les Dernières Nouvelles d’alsace (DNA).

The new-born, five girls and a boy, were born after 24 weeks and 6 days of amenorrhea (absence of rules), which makes them “very early preterm babies”, is there indicated to the hospital, stating that the World Health Organization considers babies as viable at 22 weeks. The pregnancy of their mother, who already had two children, is the result of ovarian stimulation.

Born by caesarean in the space of a few minutes, between 21h04 at 21h08, these babies weigh between 630 and 730 grams. They are hospitalized in neonatal resuscitation and will spend long months in the hospital.

Rare

“We are very careful, this is a situation that requires all the technical sophistication of the high-performing team of the hospital of Hautepierre”said a medical source, noting that 30 people had been mobilized for this extraordinary delivery. “After the period of the Covid, these teams who have suffered, have managed to mobilize”insisted that source.

According to it, the last birth of sextuplés in France dates back to thirty years ago. The DNA evoke their side a birth of sextuplés in 1988, in Normandy.

A year ago, a Polish 29-year-old, already a mother of a child, had also given birth to six babies in Krakow. The doctors poles had pointed out that the birth of sextuplés happens in the world, once on $ 4.7 billion of deliveries.

With AFP