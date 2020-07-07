a year after his death at the age of 20 years, their partners and their Descendants to pay homage to his (PHOTO)

The family and the ex-partner of game Cameron Boyce paid tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death, on the 6th of July.
On July 6, 2019, the american actor Cameron Boyceparticularly known for his role in the Descendantsor Adults, he died at the age of 20 years, “as a result of an attack, relative to a medical treatment I was receiving.” A year after his death day, his family and his friends remembered him on social networks.
Many tributes to Cameron Boyce on the anniversary of his death
Skai Jackson shared a video on Twitter of his former costar in the series Jessie with the message “A year without you, Cameron. I miss you so much, I always think of you.”
Actress Sofia Carson, who has played alongside Cameron Boyce in television dramas Descendants Disney Channel, also paid tribute on Instagram by posting the same photo that had been used to mourn his death in a post “I like” by more than 1.7 million people : “To our angel, who has been 365 days that we miss you. And every day, we miss you a little bit more”he wrote Sophie Carson. “Not for you, it hurts me too bad. But one way or another, you are doing the same thing to illuminate our world. Our Cam. Our child forever. Our sun is the use of shoes. I miss you. I miss you so much. I love you. And I love you. For always”.
“I’ll love you forever”
Actress Dove Cameron, has also posted a small word caption to a photo of her with Boyce likée by more than 3.8 million fans. “A year without your light, she wrote. Something cosmic was broken the day that you are gone, something so impossible, so unfair, so against nature. The universe can’t fix the hole in your tissue. You was huge. I’m going to love you for always, as simple as that.”
Salma Hayek, who has also played alongside Boyce in the movies Growns, has finally posted a picture of the two. “We all remember the joy that Cameron Boyce has given us”said the actress in English and in Spanish in a post-especially loved by Jennifer Aniston.