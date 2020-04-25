A year after the scandal, Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian seems to have forgiven Tristan Thompson

While the war seemed to be declared between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the starlet seems to have forgiven his many misdemeanours that he has taken with his sister.

While Kim Kardashian seemed to be very angry Tristan Thompson, who has deceived her sister Khloé with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of their half-sister Kylie Jenner, a year ago, it would seem that water has flowed under the bridges. On the occasion of the birthday of a basketball playerFriday 13 march 2020, the wife of Kanye West shared a photo with him. In legend where they are both smiling, the young mother of 39, wrote : “I think this is our only photo together Tristan Thompson.” A publication that suggests that’she seems to have forgiven him for cheating on his sister, as reported by the Mirror. Yet, he had caused a scandal in kissing at a party, Jordyn Woods.

A new betrayal, which was too much for Khloé Kardashian has decided to put an end to his history with him. But, as he is the dad of their little girl, True, it is very likely that he continues to spend time with the family Kardashian/Jenner. For the sake of her daughter, the sister of Kim Kardashian has made the choice to stay close to her ex-boyfriend. A situation that has no doubt come to understand the starlet, since after many took to the basketball player, she turned the page.

The reconciliation between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were not obvious

It may not be able to forgive the many infidelities of Tristan Thompson, but in any case they reparlent. Also, they seem to be rather close, since she has not forgotten to wish him a happy birthday. However, between the two, the reconciliation was not obvious. Just after the first anniversary of the small True, Kim Kardashian had revealed that Tristan Thompson had tried to kiss her little sister while they were no longer together. “Sometimes, I feel that if I give an inch, he will take a mile and will take my kindness for weakness“had told the interested main in front of the cameras of their reality tv.

