A year after the scandal, Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian seems to have forgiven Tristan Thompson

While the war seemed to be declared between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the starlet seems to have forgiven his many misdemeanours that he has taken with his sister.
While Kim Kardashian seemed to be very angry Tristan Thompson, who has deceived her sister Khloé with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of their half-sister Kylie Jenner, a year ago, it would seem that water has flowed under the bridges. On the occasion of the birthday of a basketball playerFriday 13 march 2020, the wife of Kanye West shared a photo with him. In legend where they are both smiling, the young mother of 39, wrote : “I think this is our only photo together Tristan Thompson.” A publication that suggests that’she seems to have forgiven him for cheating on his sister, as reported by the Mirror. Yet, he had caused a scandal in kissing at a party, Jordyn Woods.
A new betrayal, which was too much for Khloé Kardashian has decided to put an end to his history with him. But, as he is the dad of their little girl, True, it is very likely that he continues to spend time with the family Kardashian/Jenner. For the sake of her daughter, the sister of Kim Kardashian has made the choice to stay close to her ex-boyfriend. A situation that has no doubt come to understand the starlet, since after many took to the basketball player, she turned the page.
The reconciliation between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were not obvious
It may not be able to forgive the many infidelities of Tristan Thompson, but in any case they reparlent. Also, they seem to be rather close, since she has not forgotten to wish him a happy birthday. However, between the two, the reconciliation was not obvious. Just after the first anniversary of the small True, Kim Kardashian had revealed that Tristan Thompson had tried to kiss her little sister while they were no longer together. “Sometimes, I feel that if I give an inch, he will take a mile and will take my kindness for weakness“had told the interested main in front of the cameras of their reality tv.
Khloe Kardashian has said that T. Thompson Thompson tried to kiss her before the birthday party of their daughter True, before melting into tears during the show “Keeping Up with The Kardashians”. The couple separated after the scandal of fraud in the NBA player with Jordyn Woods and after the betrayal, Khloe always felt “humiliated and hurt”. However, on the first anniversary of her daughter, True Thompson, approaching, Khloe knew that she should deal with her e.g. Los Angeles. September 8, 2019.
Jordyn Woods to the first of Gemini Man at the theatre TCL Chinese in Hollywood, Los Angeles, October 6, 2019
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian – In this episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the Kardashian sisters are an introspective and reflective journey to Bali and make a visit to a healer balinese named Mas used for joko.
Kim Kardashian is the successor to the family home evening wake-up to Christmas, Kris Jenner, during the last episode of the series, the Incredible Family Kardashian in Los Angeles
