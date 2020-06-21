A year of moments-viral Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Happy birthday to Shawmila!

Can you believe it’s been exactly a year, on the 21st of June, 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair she has published her duet “the Lady”, the kick-off of their year of moments viral as a couple?

While they were close friends for years, even worked together on another song, it was clear from the moment that the fans urged him to play in the clip scorching, as these two were definitely more than friends.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio program, Camila has admitted that the couple had the hots for the other for 2015, but we are too “stupid” to tell us about it. “I think we had both of the hots there. But we were both, like, I don’t know, be babies about it. We have become adults.”

Developed and catch up on lost time, because the couple is virtually inseparable since the release of “Lady”, which became the third single sold more than 2019 in the world and has won several awards.

But the romance of Shawn and Camila was the true owner, with his parade of the PDA, their performances on the stage very hot and the trolling of their enemies