A young singer of Huriel (Allier) reached thirty thousand subscribers on his page Facebook

Its page on Facebook ” Ali music “, open it is a little more than two months and dedicated to the music, the Huriéloise Alicia Durand has seen the number of subscribers soar, to reach the thirty thousand today.

With voice capabilities awesome, it literally covers of songs, playing almost all styles, in French, in English or in Spanish.

My preference is for the English, I sing of everything, except rap and opera

This 22-year old woman sing since always. It is true that it enjoys a musical environment bearer, as his mother sings, his father is a guitarist-singer and her stepfather a drummer.

“Younger, I sang in small balls, for weddings and birthdays with my mother and my father-in-law,” recalls Alicia, who has a voice that allows him to sing everything.

And it is with gusto that it takes songs of Calogero, Jean-Jacques Goldman, Vanessa Paradis, Miley Cyrus, Adele, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Mauranne, and more?!

Furthermore, Alicia works on Facebook by managing a network of more than 2.3 million subscribers (as community manager) with a page where she talks about everything and anything : “If you love me and you say “

For the music, it takes the bands sound on a paid app (Smule). These performances are seen by thousands of people and are very popular – with over twenty thousand views for When one has that love?!

“At this time, the music is good for people, and many are those that encourage me?! “, she says. Many comments go in this direction.

We also asked him to sing such a where such a song, dedications, too, like Denise, a grandmother with one of her granddaughters has been 10 years on April 18. “Lèanne love the Snow Queen, could you sing it just for her on 18 April, thank you.”

Participation in The Voice??

Others hope that Alicia will go further in the song and encourage them to participate in The Voice. But for a first time she would like to try the casting of the show Don’t forget the lyrics. To do this, it gives itself as a goal to learn five French songs by heart per day. And next year, she will try her luck on The Voice?! Alicia also looking for a group where she could fully express themselves.

She would have liked to participate in the festival of Music ” the same only with an amp, a microphone and a computer, but this year it will not be possible “.