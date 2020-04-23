A24 auction accessories film for the charities of the coronavirus

That’s how we all win: with a huge A24 auction sale of accessories of film’s most iconic studio, in which the profits will go to charities helping those hardest hit by the coronavirus (Pandemic covid19. The studio has announced an online auction A24 for the accessories of movies hailed as Midsommar, the lighthouse, the eighth yearand , of course, Gems uncut and his famous Furby adorned with jewelry.

A24 has announced an online auction for props, wardrobe and set pieces of certain film and television productions the most critically acclaimed of the studio, including Midsommar, Uncut Gems, Inherited, mid-90s, Eighth year, the flagship series for HBO Euphoria.

Items such as the dress May Queen of Midsommar, the hoody’s favorite Street of Euphoria, the time capsule “the Coolest Girl in the World” for the eighth year, and the mermaid wood original hand carved that has made Robert Pattinson crazy rage in The Lighthouse. And of course, in the spirit of the games wild Uncut Gems, there are the Furby jewel that Howard has never managed to sell.

The auction is divided into four categories that are each associated with a charity different benefit to front-line workers of New York city and the communities most affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The auction of attics A24, which contains the accessories Euphoria, Eighth Grade, and Hereditary, will go to hospitals NYC Health +. The product accessories Midsommar goes to the Foundation FDNY, the collection Uncut Gems benefit the Queens Community House and the auction Let There Be Light, which of course covered The Lighthouse, benefits the food Bank of New York.

The auction is online at this time. Go here to make Howard Ratner proud.

