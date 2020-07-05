A24 – the future of The american independent films

Look in A24, the young company production and distribution of independent cinema change hollywood, known for having produced films that have aroused the enthusiasm, such as The light of the moon, Lady Bird or Of the room.

Founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, the company’s production and distribution has brought the freshness to the cinema of the last decade. It has become one of the most influential companies of the american cinema. In fact, the american media with the nickname of “the new Miramax”, a firm supporter of the independent film. A24 is starting strong for the production and distribution of Spring Breakers Harmony Korine or The Bling Ring Sofia Coppola in 2012 and 2013, cult films for the new generations.

It is in the year 2016, its production The light of the moon won the Oscar for best film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. It’s a film that requires that tells the story of Chiron, a black boy is isolated, which undergoes harassment at school on a daily basis and who has a mother addicted. This film is the first film about the african-american LGBT has to win the Oscar for best film. This victory only strengthens the position A24 in american cinema. His film “Lady Bird” also won in 2018, the golden globe for best film musical and best actress for Saoirse Ronan.

His films are mostly critically acclaimed and some become classics in a couple of years. We can think, for example to the movies Good times and Uncut Gems the brothers Safdie or The Lighthouse or The inheritancewhat the critic sees as important works of cinema of terror.

Recently, A24 has done a lot of spoken with the series The euphoria in co-production with HBO and the rapper Drake. This series has, and has been able to create a wide fan base and has been very well received by critics for his technique of filmmaking and cinematography lick with psychedelic colors. This series is inspired by the life of its director, Sam Levinson, and chronicles the daily life of the Street, a young junkie played by actress Zendaya.

Therefore, there is an urgent need, if this is not done, however, to see their movies, in which the charm of the cinematography, the originality of the scenarios, and the freedom granted to the directors, are of A24, a company to follow very closely.

About Tamika Couedor