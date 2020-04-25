Abby Lee Miller is unrecognizable in a photo back – Life Life

Abby Lee Miller has given us vibrations serious JoJo Siwa in another photo back! The star of “Dance Moms” shook a tail of the horse retro in the 70’s and the fans loved it.

Abby Lee Miller, age 53, has been a machine to travel back in time lately! The star of Dance Moms has just published another photo of the old school on Wednesday, April 8, and we love his style of the 70’s. Abby, then a teenager, is all smiles on the picture candide as she performs a routine choreographed to the sides of another young woman. His style on the photo was just then that she was wearing a pair of leggings taupe (something that we could totally see Kim Kardashian rocking), leggings and white boots. “I have an idea of where it was or what I was doing? It looks like the JAZZ of the half-folded in parallel to the 2nd! ” she started the legend.

In particular, Abby flips the tail of a horse side in the photo that we had so much recalled his former student JoJo Siwa, 16 years! But as Abby reminded us, she rocked the look! “I tell you – the pony side was my favorite! ? “, joked Abby in the caption, adding,” at What age did I? “Although it has not shared the exact year, where the photo was taken, she identified the location as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is his hometown. She then added a number of hashtags, including one for his company, the Abby Lee Dance Company, and others for the show, which earned him the fame: Dance Moms!

The fans of Eagle-Eyed have quickly taken note of the hairstyle JoJo-esque and have taken note of the comments of Abby! “Abby comes to the brand jojos before it does so in the stomach “, joked the fan @hollyannewilsonn. “HAHAHA LITERALLY [JoJo]”Said the fan @luciihornsby in another post. Abby did not seem to disturb the comparison, in response to the string with an emoji crying and laughing! Others have guessed that Abby had between 12 and 17 years old on the photo, Abby confirming to a fan that she was about “14 or 15” but was trying to “understand exactly what event it was”.

The photo is the second photo of back that Abby has recently published, after a photo of the 30 march! Switching to yet another pony to the side and a shirt with a bright yellow, the brunette posed alongside a former student Lisa, who was one of the first she had ever trained. The fans have quickly compared Abby to JoJo, but Abby was later revealed that it did not bother at all. “I have a personality very outgoing. When I walk in the room, everyone knows I’m in the room. Same thing with JoJo, except with sparks every time, ” said Abby in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, adding that the pony side was one of her hairstyles favorite to adolescence.” I taquinée about the tail of a horse from the side, but I rocked the side pony tail… and I’ve always had an arc. It wasn’t like a big giant arc of JoJo but it was like a bow knotted. But it was my choice and I always had worn a pony tail that my father was in the habit of making my ponytail so tight, as if it raised eyebrows for a dance class! ”