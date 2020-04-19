Abel Sanchez: Trilogy before Canelo is dangerous for Golovkin

The pandemic coronavirus slowed down the agreement for that Saul Canelo Alvarez played his first match in the year, so you should wait at least until the month of September and one of the possibilities is to bring the trilogy to Gennady Golovkin, why the exentrenador of the Kazakh, Abel Sanchez, spoke about the danger of the fight for the boxer of 38 years.

The coach mexican, who was on the corner of Golovkin in the first two fights against Canelo, he said that a trilogy could be counter-productive to GGG, because it ensured that Canelo would be victorious in the same way that he did before Kovalev (KO in the 11th round) and make a lot of damage to your expupilo.

“This fight might be hurt and not because I’m no longer with him, but because it could hurt him. Not only would it be the fights more significant, but the most dangerous because we are talking about a guy who is in his highest point, and believes that Gennady can do the same thing he did to Kovalev,” Sanchez said in an interview on the podcast The Pug and Copp Show.

Sanchez also warned of the qualities that has been developed by the mexican boxer in their last fights and emphasized the punch that it had before Kovalev, so he assured that in case of the concrete, do not you would like to see the combat that could put an end to the rivalry in the you tied during the first fight, and Canelo got the win in the second.

“Canelo threw, threw and threw decoy, waited for the right moment, and was destructivor. I would hate to see Gennady to make that fight. I would prefer not to view the fight, than to see Gennady succumb to something like this, and not being ready physically or mentally,” he said.